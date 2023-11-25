‘Aditya L1 spacecraft is nearing its final phase’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aditya L1 spacecraft, India’s first space-based mission to study the Sun, is nearing its final phase, and manoeuvres to enter the L1 point are expected to be completed by January 7, 2024, according to ISRO Chairman S Somanath.



“Aditya is on the way. I think it has reached almost its final phase,” the ISRO chief said on the sidelines of an event organised at VSSC to commemorate the 60th year of the First Sounding Rocket Launch.

He said that the last preparations for the spacecraft’s entry into the L1 point are currently underway incrementally.

Aditya L1 was successfully launched on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.