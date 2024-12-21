Adequate pensions, reservation in govt jobs... Govt looking after ex-servicemen, Parliament informed

New Delhi: The government on Friday informed the Parliament that it is committed to providing adequate pensions to ex-servicemen (ESM) under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, revisions carried out every five years.

The MoS defence Sanjay Seth informed the Lower House that various resettlement and skill development training courses, employment and self-employment schemes are being implemented to offer job opportunities to ESM in government organisations, public sector undertakings, corporate houses, private sector and central paramilitary forces based on their employment requisitions.

As of December 31, last year, the total population of ESM in the country is 2,778,951. The state/UT-wise distribution is as follows: Andhra Pradesh has 77,912 ESM, Arunachal Pradesh has 986, Assam has 41,962, Bihar has 133,526, Chhattisgarh has 7,491, Goa has 2,345, Gujarat has 33,475, Haryana has 175,637, Himachal Pradesh has 128,576, Jharkhand has 30,093, Karnataka has 94,003, Kerala has 181,536, Madhya Pradesh has 57,028, Maharashtra has 196,487, Manipur has 8,744, Meghalaya has 2,972, Mizoram has 5,506, Nagaland has 3,290, Odisha has 52,337, Punjab has 359,464, Rajasthan has 209,523, Sikkim has 1,075, Tamil Nadu has 120,523, Telangana has 28,200, Tripura has 2,528, Uttar Pradesh has 421,145, Uttarakhand has 139,361, West Bengal has 104,193, Andaman & Nicobar (UT) has 1,081, Chandigarh has 9,160, Delhi (UT) has 63,345, Jammu and Kashmir (UT) has 76,624, Leh and Ladakh (UT) has 6,354, and Pondicherry (UT) has 2,469.

The centre also organises job fairs for ESM across India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, with support from all three service headquarters.

These job fairs provide a direct interface between employers and prospective candidates, including on-the-spot skill tests, interviews and employment. Furthermore, there is a reservation of 14.5 per cent vacancies in Group ‘C’ and 24.5 per cent vacancies in Group ‘D’ posts for ex-servicemen in central public sector undertakings and public sector banks.