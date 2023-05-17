Adani scam: ‘Only JPC can unravel truth’

With the Supreme Court granting the SEBI time till August 14 to complete its probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group, the Congress on Wednesday said the apex court-supervised investigation into the Adani issue is limited to

violations of securities laws and only a JPC probe can unravel the whole truth.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and directed the market regulator to file an updated status report of the investigation.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “SEBI asked for a 6-month extension saying a complete review will take 15 months. Supreme Court has granted a 3-month extension. Let it be said again and again and again.

The SC-supervised investigation is limited to violations of securities laws.”

“Only a JPC can unravel the whole truth about the Modani Scam, the nature and extent of the unprecedented quid pro quo: 1. The subversion of every branch of the government, especially India’s investigative and regulatory agencies. 2.

The yoking of our foreign policy to Modani’s financial interests. 3. Ensnaring of LIC, SBI, EPFO, and compromising interests of the shareholders and public money. 4.

The liberal inflow of unaccounted funds into India from offshore shell companies tied to the Adanis. 5.

The change of rules and policies to favour Adani’s domestic acquisitions,” he said in a

tweet.