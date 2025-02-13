Adani partners with ITEES to develop India’s ‘largest skill & employ’ programme

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group has partnered with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore to build a skilled talent pipeline for serving the needs of industries, including Green Energy, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Project Excellence and Industrial Design. To build this talent pool of industry-ready workforce, the Adani family will donate over Rs 2,000 crore for establishing internationally benchmarked schools of excellence.

Each of these finishing schools, called Adani Global Skills Academy, will select students from technical and vocational education backgrounds in India aligned to their industry and role aspirations. Once these students have been certified in their chosen field of study, they will be provided employment within the Adani Group as well as the broader industry, depending on their role and field of training.

In its initial phase, the programme will prioritise establishing the world’s largest finishing school for technical training in Mundra, Gujarat, aiming to skill over 25,000 learners annually for a wide range of industry and service roles. These learners would be fresh graduates and diploma holders with vocational and technical qualifications from ITIs or Polytechnics, and would be selected for an intensive bootcamp experience within the schools. The Adani Global Skills Academy will be the largest of its kind in the world and provide an immersive learning experience, with innovation centres and AI-based simulators combined with mixed reality based learning, within a fully residential facility for students and faculty.

ITEES Singapore will serve as a knowledge partner towards creating a continuous feeder for this technically qualified and industry-ready talent.

“...this partnership will embed the best of application-led learning to support industries across sectors, thus contributing to Viksit Bharat,” said Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills & Education.