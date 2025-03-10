Actress Ranya Rao remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody

Bengaluru: Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao who was arrested in a gold smuggling case was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court for economic offences, on Monday.

The actress was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for three days for interrogation.

On Monday, the DRI officials produced her before the court where she broke down.

The DRI said it seized the gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport here.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile, Rao’s alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case has triggered a political slugfest in Karnataka with the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP trading charges of favouritism and cover-up.

Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao was arrested a week ago for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 12 crore from Dubai.

While the BJP has alleged the involvement of an influential minister in shielding her, the Congress countered the charge by accusing the saffron party of allotting 12 acres to her to set up a TMT steel bar factory.

In a post on ‘X’, BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra said, “Media reports about the involvement of a prominent minister in @siddaramaiah’s government in one of the biggest gold heists in recent times come as no surprise—especially given this government’s track record of churning out scandals in increasingly “innovative” ways!”

The MLA said that the blatant violation of government protocols that allegedly enabled Ranya Rao to smuggle gold over Rs 12 crore could not have happened without the direct support of influential figures within the government.

The BJP state chief further said if these reports were true, then it raised serious concerns about the extent of the alleged nexus. “Any attempt by the government to shield those responsible will only backfire, especially with the CBI now stepping in. The truth will come out, and any cover-up will only further expose the government’s complicity in this grievous offence,” he said.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the investigation was underway and with the CBI also stepping in, the truth will come out.

“Until the investigation concludes, we cannot say anything. Neither me nor the government can offer any such feedback,” he told reporters here on Monday.

Minister for Medium and Large Industries, M B Patil, hit back, saying that when the BJP was in power, it allotted 12 acres land at Sira in Tumakuru to Ranya Rao’s firm in February, 2023 to establish a steel plant.