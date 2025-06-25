Actor Srikanth sent to judicial custody in drug case after prolonged interrogation, medical tests

Chennai: Popular actor Srikanth, who was interrogated by the police for nearly eight hours in connection with a drug case, has been remanded to judicial custody till July 7, police said on Tuesday.

The actor was questioned at the Nungambakkam police station here on Monday following the detention of former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, whom the police claim has supplied cocaine to Srikanth (46), and another actor.

Srikanth’s blood samples were collected for medical examination at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here, and the tests confirmed the presence of a narcotic substance in his body, they said.

Thereafter, Srikanth was taken to the residence of the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, on Monday night and was remanded, police said.

Srikanth was arrested after obtaining appropriate evidence, police claimed. "Actor Srikanth, who had obtained and used cocaine, has been subjected to medical examination. His financial transactions were checked and his houses were thoroughly searched, and he was arrested with appropriate evidence," the police said in a statement here.

Further, efforts were on to trace out and nab the absconding suspects.

Investigation revealed that Prasad, who was arrested in a pub drunken brawl case on May 22, and his friend Ajay Vandaiyar were involved in other offences like threatening landowners in Chennai and some other places and preparing fake documents with the intention of grabbing the land of those living abroad. History sheeter Nagendra Sethupathi and Chandrasekhar, Sivasankaran, and others who were instrumental in committing those crimes have been arrested.

Investigation was also on into the money transfers effected through an organisation run by Ajay Vandaiyar. So far, three cases have been registered against Ajay Vandaiyar and his associates for criminal offences. In the cases registered so far, 22 persons have been arrested and 5 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act, the release said.

"Prasad, Ajay Vandaiyar, and his associates have been involved in crimes such as government job racket, land grabbing, illegal use of the land registry and information technology department, and drug trafficking," it said. An Armed Reserve police Head Constable Senthil, who was in touch with Prasad and his associates, was also among the arrested, the release added.

It came to light during the probe that Prasad had been receiving cocaine from some people including one Pradeep from Bengaluru and Pradeep's friend John from Ghana, for the past three years and selling them to his friends. "Prasad threw 'drug' parties for his friends. During the investigation, 11 grams of cocaine, and related evidence was obtained," the release said.