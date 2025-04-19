Actor Shine Tom Chacko arrested in drug case, gets bail

Kochi: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested on Saturday in connection with alleged drug use but was released on station bail the same day. He was granted bail after a medical examination and other formalities.

Police have directed him to appear again on April 21.

The arrest followed a nearly four-hour-long interrogation related to an incident in which Chacko allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a narcotics raid. According to police, he was booked under Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 27 (drug consumption) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Chacko has been named as the first accused in the FIR, with Malappuram native Ahmed Murshad listed as the second accused, police officers said. The FIR states that a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team under Kochi City Police found the two using drugs and engaged in a criminal conspiracy in Room No 314 of a hotel near Kaloor on Wednesday night.

Upon noticing the police, Chacko allegedly fled through a window in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

During questioning, Chacko reportedly admitted to drug use, the FIR notes.

Police sources said he escaped by jumping onto a sheet covering the second floor and using the staircase to exit the building. Chacko appeared at the Ernakulam North Police Station for questioning on Saturday in response to a formal notice.He arrived around 10 am—half an hour ahead of the scheduled time—accompanied by his lawyers.

The interrogation, led by Ernakulam Central ACP C Jayakumar and Narcotic Cell ACP K A Abdul Salam, included a 32-point questionnaire and an examination of the actor’s phone records from recent months.Police sources said Chacko claimed he fled out of fear, thinking those knocking on his door were not law enforcement officials but individuals intending to harm him.

He did not speak to the media while arriving at or leaving the station. He was released around 5.30 pm after completing formalities.

Murshad has also been arrested in connection with the case.Earlier, actor Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint with the Film Chamber, accusing Chacko of inappropriate behaviour while under the influence of drugs.