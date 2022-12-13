Actor Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi: Actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a criminal complaint against Jacqueline Fernandez before a Delhi court for allegedly defaming her by "unfairly dragging" her name into a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar, her lawyer said.



Fatehi, a Canadian citizen, also arrayed 15 media organisations as accused in her complaint, which is likely to come up for hearing on December 19, advocate Vikram Chauhan said.

"The complainant has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing," the complaint said.

The defamatory statement was made by Fernandez in "bad faith" and with "mala fide intention" and was circulated by the media houses made accused in the complaint with an intent to defame her, the counsel said.

The complaint claimed the allegations made by Fernandez, also a Bollywood actor, that Fatehi had received gifts from Chandrashekhar were wrong.