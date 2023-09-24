Actor Aamir Khan donates Rs 25L towards relief fund

Shimla: The Indian cinema actor Aamir Khan has contributed a sum of Rs 25 lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 as a noble gesture to provide succour to the families affected by the recent catastrophe.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while expressing his profound gratitude to Aamir Khan, said that the assistance will undoubtedly help in relief and rehabilitation efforts aimed at helping the affected families to recover from the aftermath of the disaster.

Sukhu said that the fund will be judiciously utilised to ensure that it reaches those in dire need. He said that his noble gesture of Hindi cinema icon was set to make a remarkable difference in the lives of those who have been adversely affected by monsoon fury in the state.