Activist Wangchuk joins hunger strike for Ladakh’s statehood, Sixth Schedule status

Kargil: Several leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), including co-chairman Chering Dorjay and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, joined the second day of the ongoing three-day hunger strike here in support of the demand of statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Dorjay and Wangchuk arrived in Kargil on Sunday amidst widespread speculation that they would not be allowed to participate in the protest organised by the Kargil Development Authority (KDA) and might face arrest.

“I was determined to join the protest to highlight the demands of the people of Ladakh. There were rumours about possible arrests, but I never took them seriously. I have never done anything wrong and have always served the people and the nation,” Wangchuk told reporters.

He emphasised that their participation was meant to convey unity between the people of Kargil and Leh in their demand for statehood and necessary safeguards, opposing anyone attempting to divide the people of Ladakh.

“Criticism, rather than false praise, helps leaders improve. We believe in sincere criticism, and it should be understood in that spirit. If they are unkind and wish to arrest us and imprison us, we have no objections. I have lived my life for my country, and I am ready to die for it,” Wangchuk stated.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the Magasaysay Award-winner said he wanted the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, to know that the people of the region are not cowards but are peace-loving and believe in dialogue.

“We have always lived for our country, even sacrificing lives in past wars. My sincere request is not to misuse this relationship for the benefit of a few in the corporate sector,” Wangchuk noted,

alleging widespread corruption at the bureaucratic level and claiming they possess data to expose it.

While en route to Kargil earlier in the day, Wangchuk posted a video on X, voicing his concerns over a solar power plant being set up in Ladakh.

“Two weeks ago, I questioned on my podcast how large sections of our land — approximately 40,000 acres — are being allocated to corporations for a massive solar plant endeavour. This installation will produce 13,000 megawatts, which is three times larger than the largest in the world,” he said.

In an apparent reference to industrialist Gautam Adani, Wangchuk indicated that the project is likely to go to the billionaire, which could impact the local community.

“While I cannot say for sure, experts in the field say this project is almost certainly going to Mr A, and the worst part is that this may lead to the significant displacement of thousands of shepherds who produce some of the world’s most precious fibres, such as Pashmina,” the activist noted.

Wangchuk claimed that neither public representatives nor the local populace are aware of the land transfer details.

“The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor appears to be a loyal supporter of the system and Mr A. Perhaps they will act on this rumour or conspiracy to arrest me. I want to make it clear that I would consider it an absolute honour and privilege to go to jail. I have followed in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi,” he said in the video.

At the venue of the hunger strike, the co-chairman of KDA, Asgar Ali Karbalai, along with other members, including Member of Parliament Mohammad Haneefa, warned of consequences if local authorities attempt to stop their guests from participating. The protest began on Saturday and will conclude on Monday evening.

Haneefa, who joined the protest on Saturday, said the people of Ladakh are peacefully agitating for their demands, and have been forced to go on a hunger strike due to the delaying tactics adopted by the Centre in scheduling fresh talks.