Active cases drop to 3,913

New Delhi: India recorded 173 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 3,913, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,822).

The death toll climbed to 5,30,658 with four fatalities with three reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

According to the ministry's website, 219.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far.