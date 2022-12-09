'Action taken against med colleges not maintaining proper faculty'

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has taken strong action against medical colleges not maintaining proper faculty and that action will be taken against similar delinquent institutions.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also told Lok Sabha that state governments are responsible for keeping faculty members in case of government-run medical institutions and in case of private colleges, the responsibility lies with the respective management.

Mandaviya said the central government keeps sending inspection teams to medical colleges besides taking undertakings and affidavits from medical colleges for maintaining proper faculty. "We have to give quality education to students. We have taken strong action against institutions which were not maintaining proper faculty and some more action will be taken against some other institutions," he said.