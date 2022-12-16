Action against male passengers travelling in ladies coaches

HAJIPUR: For the safety and smooth travel of women passengers, the East Central Railway is conducting a special drive against male passengers travelling in coaches reserved for women passengers.



In the same sequence, from December 1 to 15, 525 male passengers traveling in coaches reserved for women passengers were caught at various stations by the Railway Protection Force, taking action under the Railway Act 162, in a campaign conducted in five parts of East Central Railway.

Rs 1 lakh 16 thousand 480 was recovered from them as fine.

Of these, 225 persons were caught in Danapur division, 95 in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay division, 70 in Sonpur division, and 48 in Samastipur division while travelling in coaches reserved for women passengers. This campaign will continue further by East Central Railway.