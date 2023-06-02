Act hard against food adulteration: Mandaviya to FSSAI

New Delhi: Stressing that here would be ‘zero tolerance’ for food adulteration in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has formed a team in coordination with the state authorities to crackdown on those who indulge in such malpractices.



The Union Minister further stated that large-scale testing would be carried out across the country and action taken as per the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) against those found guilty.

“As we aim to become a developed nation in our Amrit Kaal, it is essential that our citizens are healthy. Swasth Nagrik creates a Swastha Rashtra, which leads to a Samruddha Rashtra,” the minister said while inaugurating state-of-the-art National Training Centre of FSSAI at Ghaziabad. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment on wellness and preventive healthcare, the minister said that India’s traditional food habits and way of life should be adopted as ‘our kitchen is our hospital’.

“Good quality nutritious food can go a long way in keeping diseases at bay,” he said, adding that India has a rich heritage of health and wellness whether it was in preventive healthcare, consumption of millets, or in practicing Yoga.

Highlighting the value of wellness and lifestyle as important components in health, he said, “The people who will train at the National Training Centre of FSSAI will play a significant role in creating healthy citizens in the country, as they will ensure quality standards for food are followed in the country.”

On the occasion, the Health Minister also released two books developed by FSSAI – Millets (Shree Anna) Recipes- A Healthy Menu for Mess/Canteens and Healthy Gut, Healthy You – Traditional Recipes with potential probiotic benefits.