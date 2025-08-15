Achievements, challenges, plans highlighted during I-Day celebrations in states, UTs

New Delhi: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated across the country on Friday with heads of governments recounting the achievements, challenges and plans of the respective states and Union Territories (UTs) as they hoisted the national flag.

In their speeches, the chief ministers and governors of the states and UTs spoke about the efforts being made to bring law and order under control, and check terrorism, militancy and Naxalism. They also expressed gratitude to the freedom fighters and the armed forces, while recounting development plans.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah delivered a forceful Independence Day speech, criticising the practice of linking terror attacks to the UT's political future and asserted that Pakistan should not be allowed to influence it through terrorism.

In his first speech since Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to a UT, he announced a signature campaign would be launched to press the demand for restoration of statehood.

Abdullah's remarks came a day after a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, said "incidents like Pahalgam" must be considered when deciding on statehood.

Pakistani terrorists killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in the Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and paid tributes to freedom fighters and bravehearts of police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces. He also paid homage to the citizens who lost their lives in the cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar, a day ago.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag at the Parade Ground in Dehradun to mark the 79th Independence Day. Earlier, he also hoisted the national flag at his official residence and expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and all the agencies engaged in the challenging rescue operations underway in disaster-ravaged areas of Dharali and Harshil.

He said Uttarakhand distinguished itself as the first state in Independent India to implement a Uniform Civil Code, the country's toughest anti-copying law, an anti-riot law and a strict land law.

He said the state cabinet recently approved bringing a legislation to amend the state's freedom of religion Act which would make the anti-conversion law even more stringent.

In the Northeast, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla asserted the overall law and order situation in the state has improved “tremendously” in recent months and it is stable and under control.

The northeastern state, which is under President’s Rule, has made remarkable progress across various sectors from social welfare, infrastructure development to economic empowerment, said Bhalla.

He was addressing a gathering at Ist Manipur Rifles ground on the occasion of Independence Day.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 in Manipur.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is on the way to eradicating child marriage from the state by 2026.

Hoisting the tricolour in Guwahati, Sarma also said that the overall law and order situation of the state has increased in the recent years to gradual decline of all forms of crimes.

The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that from 2021 onwards, more than 11,000 militants have been rehabilitated so far and integrated into the mainstream.

The 79th Independence Day was also celebrated in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya in the Northeast, and in states in the southern part of the country.

In her maiden Independence Day speech, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna river and provide world-class infrastructure. During the event at the Chhatrasal Stadium amid a heavy downpour, she announced that her government would form a welfare board for gig workers to ensure their wellbeing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted citizens and unfurled the national flag at the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow.

While addressing a gathering outside the UP Legislative Assembly, Adityanath hailed the success of Operation Sindoor.

Adityanath also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion and hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Lucknow.

Asserting that she will continue her battle to uphold the honour of every Indian, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Bengal once rose against the atrocities of foreign rulers and will keep fighting against any injustice.

She hoisted the national flag and inspected the Independence Day parade at Red Road. Extending her greetings, she said she was sure that the people would be by her side in this battle.

Addressing the Independence Day function at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he has given "absolute power" to the police to take action against those involved in crimes against women. He said his government will not hesitate to bring special legislation to "completely end" organised crimes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hoisted the national flag during a state-level function at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur and urged people to actively participate in the country's growth.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Operation Sindoor under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, saying India taught a lesson to Pakistan in the same language it understands. He also highlighted the initiatives taken by his government for public welfare in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced several new development-centric initiatives, including Regional Vibrant Summits with focus on towns and villages, and 'Agenda 2035', a roadmap for transforming the state, during the state-level Independence Day function held at Porbandar city, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took part in the Independence Day function in Panaji and said his dispensation was committed to regularising native Goans' houses built on government or community lands through various laws.