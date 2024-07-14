Acharya Bhanubhakta’s 210th birth anniversary commemorated in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: “My heartfelt tribute to Bhanubhakta Acharya, the pioneer poet of Nepali language, on this auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary. He will always be revered for his outstanding contribution to Nepali literature and society,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X on Saturday, paying tribute on the 210th birth anniversary of the poet.

Anit Thapa, the Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration announced a citizen’s award in the name of Subash Ghising, to be conferred from 2025. The day saw the commemoration of ‘Bhanu Jayanti’ in the Hills, Terai and Dooars region. People from all walks of life paid floral tributes at the statue of the Acharya at the Darjeeling Mall.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Bhanu Jayanti’ commemoration organised by the State Government and the GTA at the Darjeeling Mall, Thapa stated, “Acharya Bhanubhakta’s contribution in our society is immense. I would request that literary figures take the lead to organise literary contests in schools, so that the students grow an interest in Nepali literature from a young age”. He stated that henceforth ‘Bhanu Jayanti’ commemorations will be held at block levels also.

“On the occasion of ‘Bhanu Jayanti’, I would like to announce that from 2025 the GTA will be conferring ‘Subash Ghising Memorial Highest Citizen’s Award’ for the contribution towards society. This award in the memory of former Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council Chairman, Late Subash Ghising will be conferred on his birth anniversary. We have to remember Subash Ghising’s great contribution towards establishing self rule whereby we are being able to run a self government in the Hills,” added Thapa.

The programme also included the handing over of awards in different disciplines. The ‘Bhanubhakta Purashkar’ for literature was awarded to Matrika Gazmer of Tindharia; The Master ‘Mitrasen Thapa Purashkar’ for folk music to RC Mizar of Phoobsering Tea Estate; ‘DB Pariyar Smriti Purashkar’ for painting to Mahendra Thami of Darjeeling; ‘Padri Ganga Prasad Pradhan Smrity Purashkar’ for journalism to Sanjay Pradhan of Kurseong and ‘Dhanbir Mukhia Smrity Purashkar’ posthumously to Jitendra Bardewa of Darjeeling.

Acharya Bhanubhakta was born in 1841 in Western Nepal. His important works include the translation of the Ramayana into Nepali, ‘Badhusiksha’, ‘Prashna Uttar’, ‘Bhaktamala’. However the translation of Ramayana has given him an immortal status in Nepali literature whereby Ramayana became popular among the non-Sanskrit knowing masses. He had passed away in 1868.