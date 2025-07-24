Accused of stalking, son of Haryana BJP leader now law officer

Chandigarh: BJP MP Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala, accused in a case of stalking, has been appointed as a law officer in the office of the Haryana advocate general. The complainant has slammed the move, saying appointing someone to a public position of power is not just a political decision, it's a reflection of values and standards.

The incident leading to the charges against Vikas occurred in 2017 when his father was the Haryana BJP chief. Subhash Barala is currently a Rajya Sabha MP.

Vikas has been appointed as an assistant advocate general and will represent the state government before judicial platforms in the national capital. His appointment is part of a broader recruitment of 100 law officers by the government, which was officially notified on July 18, according to an appointment order issued in this regard recently.

Meanwhile, the complainant, Varnika Kundu, the daughter of an IAS officer (retired), expressed her disappointment at the development.

Kundu, who was 29 at the time of the incident, had then accused Vikas and his friend of stalking and attempting to abduct her in her complaint.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Kundu issued a statement, and while she did not name Vikas directly, she called out the authorities involved in Vikas' appointment as a law officer.