Accused held in MP chain snatching case, ornament recovered

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has arrested the accused involved in the chain snatching of Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. Sudha, a Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, was out on a morning walk near Tamil Nadu Bhavan on Monday when an unidentified motorcycle-borne man snatched her gold chain and tore her clothes before fleeing. She also sustained minor injuries. In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "The case of snatching of chain of Hon'ble Member of Parliament has been solved. The accused has been arrested and the chain has been recovered. More details shall be shared in due course."