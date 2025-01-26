Accomplishments, actions & aspirations for Rangla Punjab

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has been making strenuous efforts to fulfil the aspirations of our great freedom fighters. Due to the concerted efforts of our government, Punjab has today emerged as a front-runner state in the country and an unprecedented era of progress, prosperity and peace is being witnessed in the state.

A new revolution has been embarked on in the state with the sole aim of providing clean, efficient, responsive and transparent governance to the people and we are making every effort to restore the glory of Punjab.

My government has taken several pro-people and development-oriented initiatives so that the dreams of the founding fathers of this country are realised and people can enjoy the fruits of freedom. Health, education, power, water and infrastructure are the top five priorities of the Aam Aadmi Party government and we are consistently making efforts to put the state on a high growth trajectory.

Sadak Surakhiya Force

The state government has launched the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a dedicated ‘Sadak Surakhiya’ Force to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on the State and National Highways. Specially trained, freshly recruited 1597 personnel are acting as the backbone to this force, who have been provided with the latest and fully equipped 144 vehicles.

Health Infrastructure

The state government is leaving no stone unturned for upgrading Health infrastructure and most recently 58 new hi-tech ambulances were dedicated to the people of the state thereby ensuring that they are available to people in the hour of distress.

Aam Aadmi Clinics

The state government has set up 881 Aam Aadmi clinics across Punjab which have revolutionised the healthcare sector in the state.

Free Power

The state government launched the guarantee to provide free power to the people in 2022 and since then 90 per cent of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bills.

Sikhya Kranti

The Punjab government has started “Punjab Sikhya Kranti” to improve infrastructure in all government schools along with which the state government is committed to make 118 Government Senior Secondary Schools as Schools of Eminence.

Canal Water

At the time when I had assumed the charge of office only 21 per cent canal water was being used in the state for irrigation purposes. However, it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that today 72 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation purposes.

Sarkar Tuhaade Dwar

The state government has launched a new scheme namely Door-Step Delivery of Services under “Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” to provide services to the citizens at their door-steps on demand.

Industrial Development

My government has roped in an investment of more than Rs 85,000 crore with the proposed employment of about 3.50 lakh by leading companies like Tata Steel, Sanatan Textiles and others, who are making a beeline to invest in the state.

Jobs and Employment

During the last financial year, my government has given job/self-employment facilities to 1,11,810 candidates through 1,332 placement camps/job fairs/self-employment camps.

Zero Tolerance Against Corruption

The state government has introduced an anti-corruption helpline number 9501200200 on which any person can lodge their complaints if anyone seeks a bribe from them.

Farishtey Scheme

The state government has notified the ‘FARISHTEY’ scheme, in order to save the lives of accident victims and encourage the general public for their hassle-free participation towards helping the accidental victims.

Rs One crore to Martyrs

Recognising the immense contribution of jawans of the Armed forces, Paramilitary forces, police and even ‘Agniveers’ in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country, the state government gives financial assistance worth Rs 1 crore to the family in case the jawans attain martyrdom in the line of duty.

Sports Policy

The Aam Aadmi government had notified the state’s new Sports Policy in 2023 to restore Punjab’s glory in the field of sports and under the new Sports Policy for the first time, a whopping amount has been given to sportspersons from the state, selected to represent the country in the Asian and Olympics Games.

Our great heroes, martyrs and national leaders had a vision of an India which would be a role model for the entire world as a country in which poverty, illiteracy, inequality and exploitation would have no place… this is a good time to rededicate ourselves to the fulfilment of this dream.

On this momentous occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to carve out a ‘Rangla Punjab’ and to fulfil the vision of our freedom fighters and national heroes.