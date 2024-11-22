Acclaimed short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ shines at IFFI, blending Indian folklore with personal narrative

Panjim (Goa): Acclaimed short film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) draws inspiration from Indian folklore and his own childhood experiences, creating a rich narrative that intertwines traditional stories with personal reflection.

The narrative centers on an elderly woman who steals a rooster from her village, leading to chaos within the community. A prophecy is invoked to bring the rooster back, resulting in the exile of the woman’s family. This story not only showcases the complexities of village life but also reflects broader themes of community and consequence.

Director Chidananda S. Naik shared insights into the film and described the film as “a poetic expression of real-life experience,” highlighting its exploration of cultural themes and the depth of storytelling. During a press conference on Friday in Panjim, Naik emphasized the importance of short films for emerging filmmakers. “Short film is a great platform for aspiring filmmakers to begin their cinematic journey, offering them the chance to experiment with various styles and techniques,” he stated.

He further underlined the need for filmmakers to balance time, space, and budget while ensuring their work resonates with audiences. The production of ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ was a testament to creativity under constraints. Production designer Pranav Khot discussed the challenges faced during filming, noting that the project, produced by FTII, Pune, pushed the team to innovate within limited resources. “We had to think creatively and find solutions within the guidelines we were given,” Khot explained.

The film has achieved notable recognition, having qualified for the 97th Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category. This achievement follows its success at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the 1st Prize in the La Cinef Selection, further establishing its global acclaim.

With its roots deep in Indian culture and folklore, ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ represents a significant contribution to the world of short films, showcasing the potential of storytelling that resonates across generations.

The cast and crew, including editor Manoj V. and cinematographer Suraj Thakur, have collectively crafted a piece that not only entertains but also invites viewers to reflect on the cultural narratives that shape our lives.