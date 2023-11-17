ABVP to launch 2,000-km ‘Hindavi Swaraj Yatra’

New Delhi: The ABVP on Friday said it would launch a 2,000-km yatra on November 28 to mark the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation.



The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will commence the ‘Hindavi Swaraj Yatra’ from Maharashtra traversing important places associated with Shivaji Maharaj’s life including Shivneri, Raigarh, Indore, Kanpur, Agra, and Delhi, among others, the RSS-affiliated students’ union said. On the course of the yatra, various events would be organised at different locations to celebrate the achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and showcase different aspects of his life, the ABVP said.

“The Hindavi Swaraj Yatra will successfully connect the youth with various facets of Shivaji’s noble life. Through this journey, the youth will also be familiarised with India’s rich cultural heritage,” ABVP’s national general secretary, Yagyvalkya Shukla said while launching the poster of the yatra.