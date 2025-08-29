‘Abundant potential’: CM invites S Korean investors to Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday invited South Korean investors to explore opportunities in the state, highlighting its potential in various sectors, an official said here.

Sai is on a 10-day tour of Japan and South Korea from July 22 to attract investments.

Addressing the ‘Chhattisgarh Investor Connect’ programme in South Korea’s capital Seoul, Sai said his state is fully prepared for global investments and industrial partnerships due to its pro-active and development-oriented ‘Industrial Policy 2024-30’, abundant natural resources as well as a trained workforce, an official statement said.

At the event held in association with Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the CM urged investors to choose Chhattisgarh as their new industrial destination and become partners in this journey of shared prosperity.

“Korean brands are part of every Indian household, with companies like LG, Samsung and Hyundai having penetrated even remote villages. Chhattisgarh offers abundant water, power, iron ore and steel, along with excellent connectivity, creating new doors of opportunity for South Korean investors,” Sai said.

Sai assured investors the state government will extend full support at every stage through single-window clearance, ease of doing business measures, and industry-friendly policies.

He welcomed global investments in sectors such as minerals, energy, steel, food processing, electronics manufacturing and IT start-ups.

“Chhattisgarh’s development model is not confined to industrial growth alone, but is equally focused on employment generation for youth, empowerment of women, and ensuring better value for farmers’ produce. Along with industrial investments, social empowerment remains our top priority,” the CM asserted.

During his visit, Sai also called on Amit Kumar, India’s Ambassador to South Korea, and held detailed discussions on Chhattisgarh’s investment prospects, the release said.

“We have explored strong possibilities for bilateral economic partnerships spanning from steel and minerals to electronics and food processing,” Sai said.



