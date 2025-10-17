Abujhmarh and North Bastar declared ‘Naxal-free’

NEW DELHI: Declaring Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh free from Naxal terror, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that 258 Naxalites have surrendered over the past two days.

According to Shah, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, following 27 in the state and 61 in Maharashtra a day earlier.

Describing the development as a “historic day” in India’s fight against Naxalism, Shah said the large-scale surrender reflects growing trust in the Constitution and the government’s rehabilitation policies.

“It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh that were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Naxal terror. Now a trace of Naxalism exists in South Bastar, which will be wiped out soon by our security forces,” he wrote on X.

Of the 258 who surrendered this week, 10 are top operatives, including Satish alias T. Vasudeo Rao (CCM), Ranita (SZCM, Secretary of Maad DVC), Bhaskar (DVCM, PL 32), Nila alias Nande (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Nelnar AC), and Deepak Palo (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Indravati AC). Rao carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, while others carried rewards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.