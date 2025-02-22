‘Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon 2025’ gears up for grand event

Raipur: Abujhmad, once known for Naxalism, is now set to be recognised for its talent and potential. Showcasing this transformation, the ‘Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon 2025’ will be held on March 2, bringing together over 5,000 participants in a strong message of progress and unity.

The marathon will feature 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km race categories, ensuring that both professional runners and first-time participants can take part. This event is not just a race but a symbol of peace, unity, and new opportunities for the region. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, Abujhmad will no longer be known for Naxalism but for the strength and potential of its people. Sports bring us together, and this marathon marks the beginning of a new Abujhmad. Arrangements for parking, accommodation, and food have been made for the participants. The marathon route will have cold water, juice, fruits, biscuits, and first-aid facilities. A real-time tracking system will provide live updates, and LED indicators will mark the route for smooth navigation. A senior official from the state sports department stated, This marathon is a step towards redefining Abujhmad’s identity. Sports bring positive change to society, and this event will help boost the confidence of the youth here.

