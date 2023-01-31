Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight: Italian passenger creates ruckus onboard; arrested

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Italian woman passenger allegedly punched a crew member, spat on another staffer and stripped on board a Vistara flight to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi after she was stopped from entering the business class, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and after the flight landed in Mumbai, the crew handed her over to Sahar police and she was arrested, they said.

Vistara in a statement said the passenger was restrained by the crew for “unruly and violent behaviour” and the incident was reported to the relevant authorities as per the standard operating procedures.

According to an official from Sahar police station, the woman, identified as Paola Perruccio, boarded the flight at around 2 am on Monday with an economy class ticket.

The woman later entered the business class and when she was stopped by the crew members, she allegedly started abusing them, he said.

When the crew members tried to stop the woman from misbehaving, she allegedly punched one of them in the face and spat on another staffer, the official said.