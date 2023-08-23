‘Absence of guidelines a major cause behind low adoption of adult vaccination’

Only 16 per cent of the people aged 50 and above have taken any adult vaccine even though 71 per cent of those in the age group are aware of it, with a majority of doctors citing the absence of formal guidelines as a major cause for the lack of adoption of adult vaccination, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted recently by the Association of Physicians in India (API) and Ipsos, a global market research and polling firm, in 16 cities among those aged 50 years and older, their caregivers and doctors.

It yielded compelling insights into why there is a low adoption of adult immunisation in India, they said.

The survey was conducted among 1,950 adults above 50 years of age, 409 caregivers and 345 doctors from February to March 2023. The qualitative part of the survey was conducted with 30 adults above the age of 50 years and their caregivers and 30 doctors from January to February 2023.

The second part of the survey was conducted with shingles patients to understand the level of awareness and impact of this condition on the lives of patients.

The survey shows that although 71 per cent of adults aged 50 years and above are aware of adult vaccination, only 16 per cent have taken any adult vaccine. Patients and doctors have provided significantly different reasons for low adoption.

Ninety per cent of the doctors surveyed state that a lack of formal guidelines results in a lack of interest and adoption of vaccination by patients, the study showed.

Doctors also hesitate to discuss adult vaccination with their patients because they have limitations of time and they also feel patients are less receptive to vaccination recommendations due to cost as well as prioritisation of treatment over prevention.

Patients said that since they do not receive a firm recommendation from their doctors, they have not proactively taken adult vaccination.

Many adults aged 50 years and above (69 per cent ) and their caregivers (76 per cent) do not ask doctors about adult vaccination because they believe that if they needed it, their doctors would recommend it.

When asked about how to improve adult vaccination uptake, adult respondents (55 per cent) and their caregivers (48 per cent) said that measures such as those implemented for COVID-19 vaccination awareness can increase the adoption of adult vaccination.