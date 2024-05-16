About two killed, 25 injured in boiler blast in Sonipat; probe on

Chandigarh: Two people were killed and 25 others were injured in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana’s Sonipat, police said on Thursday.



According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday night in the Kundli town of Sonipat.

“Two bodies were taken out from the incident site. We are looking if any more could be trapped under the debris,” SHO Kundli, Devender Singh said over the phone. The police said that 25 people were injured in the boiler blast and an adjoining building also got damaged.

“The operation to clear debris from the site is still going on. We have sought help from the National Disaster Response Force to assist in the operations,” Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner, Dr Manoj Kumar told PTI over the phone.

The police said an enquiry into the matter has been ordered. It is yet to be investigated if the factory had all the necessary permissions and clearances from the concerned authorities. However, this is not an isolated incident. Earlier in March, 14 workers died in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing factory in Haryana’s Rewari. The Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a magisterial probe.