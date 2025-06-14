About two days after marriage, 26-year-old dies in plane crash

Vadodara: Bhavik Maheshwari (26) had a simple court marriage in the city two days ago as he had to leave for London where he worked, and his parents had planned a more elaborate function when he returned next.

It was not to be, as the Air India flight carrying him and 241 other passengers and crew crashed soon after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, killing all but one. The newly-wed Bhavik was one of the victims.

Bhavik’s father Arjun Maheshwari fought back his tears as he spoke to media persons a day after the tragedy.

When his son came to Vadodara two weeks ago on vacation, the family decided to get him married, he said.

“During his trip to his hometown, we arranged his marriage,” said Arjun Maheshwari, his eyes swollen due to crying.