About Rs 2,160.09 cr for modernisation of fire services, disaster recovery approved

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee, led by Union Home minister Amit Shah, has sanctioned several projects related to disaster relief and enhancing fire services in five states.

The committee, with the Finance minister, Agriculture minister, and vice chairman of NITI Aayog as members, considered proposals for financial aid under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The sanctioned projects comprise Rs 1,604.39 crore for the upgradation and modernisation of fire services in Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

Bihar has been sanctioned Rs 340.90 crore, Gujarat Rs 339.18 crore, Jharkhand Rs 147.97 crore, Kerala Rs 162.25 crore, and Maharashtra Rs 614.09 crore.

They have been sanctioned under the Preparedness and Capacity Building Funding window of the NDRF.

The Central government has set aside a total of Rs 5,000 crore for the expansion and modernisation of fire services, with Rs 3,373.12 crore already approved for 20 states.

Besides, the committee has approved Rs 555.70 crore for the Sikkim state under the Recovery and Reconstruction Funding Window of the NDRF.

The funding is to aid in disaster recovery and reconstruction after the catastrophic Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) along the Teesta River basin in October 2023.

The Central government has disbursed considerable funds in the ongoing financial year to further augment disaster management activities. Rs 19,074.80 crore has been released to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and Rs 3,229.35 crore has been released to 16 states under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).