About nine cheetahs from Botswana released at Kuno, India’s tally rises to 48

Bhopal: Nine cheetahs from Botswana were brought to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Saturday under ‘Project Cheetah’, taking the total number of cheetahs in India to 48.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav released the animals into a quarantine enclosure at the park.

With the latest arrival, India’s cheetah population now stands at 48, including 28 cubs born in the country.

Of these, 45 are housed at Kuno National Park, while three are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Talking to reporters, Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the ambitious translocation programme was made possible under his vision and guidance.

He recalled that Modi had released the first batch of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to Kuno in 2022. This was followed by a second batch from South Africa.

“Today, the third batch of nine cheetahs has arrived from Botswana. I thank the Government of Botswana and the officials who supported us in this cheetah revival programme,” the Minister said.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that cheetahs, once extinct in India, are now sprinting again on Indian soil.

He described Madhya Pradesh as the only home to cheetahs in the country and said the state was fulfilling its historic responsibility with commitment.

Launched under the leadership of the Prime Minister, ‘Project Cheetah’ aims not only at reintroducing the species but also at

establishing a sustainable population and restoring ecological balance.

Project Director Uttam Sharma said the arrival of more cheetahs would strengthen India’s revival programme. “With the support of the Central government, we aim to raise the population to 50 at the earliest,” he added.