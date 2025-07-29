About eight-fold rise in cybercrime cases against children: Govt

New Delhi: The number of cybercrime cases against children has seen a nearly eight-fold jump from 232 in 2018 to 1,823 in 2022, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar provided data on cybercrimes against children from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) database, which showed that 232 such cases were registered in 2018, 306 in 2019, 1,102 in 2020, 1,376 in 2021 and 1,823 in 2022.

From just four cases reported in 2018, the number of cases of cyber blackmail of children increased to 74 in 2022, the data showed.

Cases of cyber pornography, hosting or publication of obscene sexual materials depicting children increased over 26 times from 44 such cases reported in 2018 to 1,171 in 2022. Cases of cyber bullying and stalking rose from 40 to 158 during this period, it said.

Kumar said the NCRB compiles and publishes the statistical data on crime in its publication "Crime in India". The latest published report is for 2022.

The minister was asked about specific measures being taken to increase cybersecurity awareness and digital safety education among children in the northeast, particularly in tribal areas, and measures being taken by the government to enhance child-friendly cybercrime reporting mechanisms.

He said a special booklet is being designed by I4C in collaboration with Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) on cyber hygiene, especially targeted at women and children, and it will be delivered to schools and district centres in northeastern states.

"I4C is also in touch with NCERT to include a cyber hygiene chapter in course curriculum which will be taught in schools of northeastern states, as well," Kumar said.