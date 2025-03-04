About 9 illegal properties of drug peddlers razed

Chandigarh: In a continued effort to combat drug smuggling and their illegal encroachments Under “Yudh Nashya Virudh” programme, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police, in collaboration with railway authorities, have demolished unauthorised structures built on encroached railway land in Talwandi Kalan village of the district, by two smugglers.

The structures were illegally occupied by two drug smugglers, both of whom are facing multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja provided details during a media briefing, explaining that the demolition was conducted at the request of the railway department, which sought police assistance to remove the illegal encroachments.

According to official records, one of the accused, Rani, is a notorious drug smuggler facing five NDPS Act cases, while Shinder Pal, also known as Nikka, is implicated in nine such drug cases.