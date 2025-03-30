About 82% persons with disabilities lack insurance, 42 % unaware of AB-PMJAY: Survey

New Delhi: A nationwide survey by rights groups has revealed that 82 per cent of persons with disabilities lack any form of insurance while 42 per cent are unaware of the government’s flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The findings were presented at the National Disability Network (NDN) Meeting last week, where civil society groups and disability rights organisations from over 20 states convened to discuss pressing issues faced by the community.

The survey, conducted under the ‘Ayushman for All’ campaign by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), gathered responses from more than 5,000 persons with disabilities across 34 states and union territories.

Despite the scheme’s aim of providing health coverage to vulnerable populations, only 28 per cent of disabled respondents reported having applied for it.

“These numbers aren’t just statistics; they represent real people left without essential healthcare,” said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP.

“Health insurance isn’t a privilege for persons with disabilities, it’s a necessity for survival. The Delhi High Court’s ruling on insurance was a milestone, yet private insurers continue to deny coverage. There is a vacuum in awareness and accessibility,” he said.

Ali also questioned the government’s exclusionary criteria, highlighting that while Ayushman Bharat offers unconditional coverage for senior citizens above 70 years, no such provision exists for persons with disabilities. “Disability and poverty are part of a vicious cycle. We are not merely asking for schemes, we are demanding representation and policy changes,” he said.

Experts at the meeting underscored the systemic barriers preventing disabled individuals from accessing health insurance.

Describing the reality faced by many, Sandeep Chitnis, National Secretary of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India, said, “The moment you’re diagnosed with a disability, getting insured becomes nearly impossible. Applications are rejected outright. We need a cashless, accessible system that doesn’t penalise people for their disability.”

The NDN, a coalition of organisations advocating for disability rights, has called on the Central government to extend unconditional coverage under Ayushman Bharat, citing the burden of high healthcare costs, inflation, and inaccessible insurance policies pushing disabled individuals deeper into financial distress.

The discussion also addressed other critical issues, including access to justice, the marginalisation of disabled women, state-specific challenges, and the political underrepresentation of persons with disabilities.