About 8 held for cheating BIS officer of Rs 25L by impersonating CBI officials

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have arrested eight individuals, all residents of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for allegedly impersonating officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai, and cheating a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officer of Rs 25 lakh.

According to the police, the accused posed as officials from the CBI’s Mumbai unit and contacted the victim, Souvik Sikdar — deputy director at BIS, the national standards body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs — and a resident of Tetultala under Parnasree Police Station, over the phone. The callers induced him to pay money for the verification of his account in connection with a parcel allegedly containing narcotic drugs in his name.

Sikdar filed a complaint on May 23, stating he was coerced into transferring Rs 25 lakh through multiple online transactions. He was allegedly kept under digital confinement in a hotel on Park Street for four days and falsely promised that the money would be returned after the verification process. The accused stopped all communication after receiving the funds.

A team from Parnasree Police Station launched an investigation.