About 77 locals cancelled in Sealdah Division for track work

Kolkata: A total of 77 local trains under Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway are being cancelled over a three-day period starting Friday, due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Kalinarayanpur station.

The 56-hour-long work, which began at 8 pm on Friday (June 13), will continue until 4 am on Monday (June 16). It is being carried out for the commissioning of a fourth line (Common Loop Line No. 4) in the Kalinarayanpur–Shantipur section, along with yard remodelling in the Ranaghat–Krishnanagar City Junction/Shantipur section of the division.

During this period, local train services are being regulated. On the first day, six trains were cancelled, while 36 are scheduled to be cancelled on Saturday and another 35 on Sunday. The affected routes include Sealdah–Shantipur, Ranaghat–Shantipur, and Sealdah–Krishnanagar City Junction.

In addition to cancellations, several trains will either be short-terminated or originate from intermediate stations. On both Saturday and Sunday, the Shantipur–Sealdah Local and the Shantipur–Bongaon Local will originate from Ranaghat. Similarly, services such as the Bongaon–Shantipur Local, BBD Bag–Krishnanagar Local, and Sealdah–Krishnanagar Local will be short-terminated at Ranaghat.