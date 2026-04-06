About 71 lakh Ladki Bahin beneficiaries disqualified, says Sena (UBT) leader

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare claimed 71 lakh women have been disqualified from Maharashtra government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Ladki



Bahin Yojana, under which beneficiaries get Rs 1,500 as monthly aid. Addressing a news conference on Saturday, Andhare said Women and Child Development Minister Aditi

Tatkare should first explain why 71 lakh women were disqualified.

She claimed these 71 lakh women were paid a cumulative sum of Rs 255.60 crore since the scheme began ahead of the assembly polls in late 2024 and asked who will compensate for the loss suffered by the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Aditi Tatkare should respond to this, Andhare said.

Why shouldn’t a fraud case be registered against them, she asked while alleging that public money was used to lure voters and win polls.

Around 68 lakh accounts under Ladki Bahin Yojana were closed after beneficiaries failed to complete the mandatory e-KYC process before the deadline, reducing the

number of active accounts to about 1.75 crore, state government officials had said on Wednesday.

The deadline for completing e-KYC, which expired on March 31, has now been extended till April 30, and officials indicated that the number of closed accounts could change following the extension.