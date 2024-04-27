About 69% turnout recorded in Karnataka’s first phase of polling

Bengaluru: Voting was held on Friday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies, with an estimated over 69 per cent turnout, as the Congress and BJP locked horns again on the electoral battleground in less than a year.



According to poll officials, an approximate 69.23 per cent of the voters cast their ballot.

“This is tentative. It will vary slightly based on the detailed reports of the PRO (Presiding Officer),” an official said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the same 14 segments in the first phase had

recorded a turnout of 68.80 per cent.

Out of 14 segments that went to polls on Friday, the highest turnout of 81.48 per cent was recorded in Mandya, followed by Kolar 78.07 per cent, and the least 52.81 per cent in Bangalore Central.