About 670 booked as Noida police cracks down on public drinking

Noida: In a concerted effort to maintain public order, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police conducted a daylong

campaign and targeted individuals consuming alcohol in public spaces across Noida and Greater Noida, taking action against 670 people, officials said on Sunday.

“Operation Street Safe” was carried out on Saturday on the instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh across all three police zones of the district.

“Across the three zones of Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida, a total of 4,630 individuals were checked during the operation, leading to action against 670 individuals under Section 290 (public nuisance) of IPC (Indian Penal Code),” a police spokesperson said.

Led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vidya Sagar Mishra, the Noida zone police conducted checks at 46 locations, including Sector 51 VDS Market, Haridarshan Chowki Sector 12, and several village areas. “A total of 1,807 individuals were inspected and 221 offenders booked in the Noida zone,” the official said.

In the Central zone, the campaign was supervised by DCP Suniti as the police inspected 28 locations, such as Yakubpur Tiraha and the area near NSEZ liquor shop.

“They checked 1,860 individuals, resulting in 258 being booked under Section 290,” the spokesperson said.