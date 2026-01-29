‘About 60% of mental disorders found in patients below 35 yrs’

New Delhi: A deeply concerning picture of India’s mental health landscape emerged at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026), where experts revealed that nearly 60 per cent of mental disorders were diagnosed in individuals below the age of 35.



The data shared during high-level scientific deliberations underscores that mental illness in India is no longer confined to later stages of life but is increasingly affecting adolescents, young adults and people in their most productive years.

The four-day national conference is being held from January 28 to 31 at Delhi’s Yashobhoomi, and has brought together thousands of psychiatrists, clinicians, researchers and policymakers from across the country.

Experts at ANCIPS 2026 highlighted that mental disorders frequently manifest early, often during adolescence or young adulthood, with the median age of onset ranging between 19 and 20 years.

Global and Indian studies presented at the conference paint a sobering picture. A large-scale international study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, tracking over 7 lakh individuals, has shown that 34.6 per cent of mental disorders begin before the age of 14 years, 48.4 per cent before 18 years, and 62.5 per cent by the age of 25 years.

These findings indicate that for a majority of patients, mental illness begins well before adulthood, silently shaping educational outcomes, career paths, relationships and overall quality of life.

By the age of 25, most cases of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety disorders, and eating disorders have already emerged, experts noted.

Depression, substance use disorders, and behavioural addictions are also being reported at younger ages than ever before.

The Indian Psychiatric Society cautioned that when mental disorders begin early and remain untreated, they often become chronic, leading to long-term disability and significant social and economic costs.

Deepak Raheja, organising secretary of ANCIPS Delhi and director of Hope Care India, said that the data demands urgent action.