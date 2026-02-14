About 532 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh since January 2024, says Deputy CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday said 532 Naxalites have been killed, 2004 arrested and 2,700 have surrendered since January 2024 in the state, adding that the government was committed to ending the Maoist menace by March 31.



Addressing a press conference to highlight achievements of the Home department, a portfolio he holds, Sharma also asserted that sustained security operations and rehabilitation efforts are yielding significant results in the fight against Naxalism.

“The government’s resolve against Naxalism is clear. We are working with full force to ensure that Naxalism is completely eradicated from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026,” he said.

Sharma said security forces recovered around 1,100 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, self loading rifles, light machine guns, mortars and pistols, since January 2024.

“Six Politburo and Central Committee members of the Maoist outfit have been killed, while two have surrendered, A total of 17 Special Zonal Committee members were killed, seven surrendered and one was arrested during this period,” he said.

Sharma said he had long awaited the day when the number of surrenders would surpass arrests, calling the current trend “a matter of satisfaction.”

“Seven rehabilitation centres are operational in the state. So far, around 1,700 former Naxalites, including 410 women, have completed training in various skill in these facilities, while 232 are currently undergoing training. All surrendered Naxalites are provided welcome kits including mobile phones to help them reconnect with society,” he said.

Aadhaar, ration and Ayushman cards are being prepared for them (surrendered ultras) and exposure visits to Raipur are being organised, Sharma added.

Appeals for surrender are being broadcast through radio stations in Jagdalpur, Saraipali and neighbouring states, the deputy CM pointed out.

He added that the government aims to extend development to every village in Bastar, including access to schools, electricity, drinking

water, hospitals and anganwadis, and ensure that the Constitution is implemented in every corner of the region.

On the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS), Sharma said the Centre has developed a unified digital platform linking police, prosecution, forensic units, courts and prisons.