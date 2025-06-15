About 5 special locals to run on Dumdum Cantonment–Bongaon Section

Kolkata: As announced earlier, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway is set to operate five special EMU local trains on a trial basis in the

Dumdum Cantonment–Bongaon section starting Monday, aimed at reducing overcrowding.

These services, scheduled during the morning and evening rush hours, are intended to offer greater convenience and capacity for daily suburban commuters.

Two of the new trains will operate in the morning and three in the evening.

As per the schedule, in the morning, a Barasat–Dumdum Cantonment special will depart at 8:50 am and reach its destination at 9:16 am.

This will be followed by a Dumdum Cantonment–Barasat service at 9:45 am, expected to arrive at 10:12 am.

In the evening, a Barasat–Dumdum Cantonment local will depart at 5:37 pm and reach by 6:03 pm.

A Dumdum Cantonment–Bongaon special will then leave at 6:26 pm, reaching Bongaon at 8:08 pm.

The final new service, a Bongaon–Barasat local, will depart at 8:20 pm and arrive at 9:26 pm.