About 5 held for cheating, extorting money from people

Kolkata: Five persons were arrested by the cops of Diamond Harbour Police District on Tuesday for alleged cheating and extortion by impersonating as officials of central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Vigilance department and Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

According to police, a group of people had opened an office at the Civil Court para in the ward 14 of

Diamond Harbour styled as a branch of SICI Crime India Association.

It is alleged that the accused persons used to impersonate as officials of CBI, ED, Vigilance and NCB and used to extort money from businessmen.

The accused persons also used to demand money from several people on the pretext of providing legal assistance. During preliminary inquiry, police found that a man identified as Falguni Chatterjee, a resident of Lake area in Kolkata is the mastermind of the entire racket.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP), Zonal of Diamond Harbour Police District, Mithun Dey during a press conference said, “at the inauguration of

the office, several cars having logos of government of India, fitted with blue beacon had come.

They used to forge government documents, manufacture false I-cards to cheat people. We will try to find out if any persons who were earlier involved in any such crime was involved with these people. So far we have come to know that the headquarter of this organisation is

located in South Dinajpur. We have registered a case under befitting sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”