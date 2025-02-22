About 3,381 ETT teachers to get job letters soon

Chandigarh: In order to give impetus to the education sector in the state and provide job opportunities to the youth, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will soon give regular appointment letters to 3381 Elementary Teachers in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister here at his official residence.

During a meeting to review the education department here today, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the recruitment process of 3,381 ETT teachers has been completed.