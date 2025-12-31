About 33,606 nominations filed for 29 civic bodies

Mumbai: As many as 33,606 nominations have been filed for the elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, according to the State Election Commission.

The data shows an intense electoral contest in urban centres, with an average of more than 11 candidates per seat for the January 15 elections.

The last day of filing nominations on December 30 was marked by a wave of unrest and dramatic scenes

across political parties in Nashik, Nagpur, and growing dissent in Mumbai, Jalgaon and other cities over the distribution of tickets.

The scramble reflects heightened political competition amid fractured alliances and multi-cornered fights. The elections are being held as per the revised ward structures notified after the Supreme Court’s directions on OBC reservation.

Political equations in Maharashtra are in flux ahead of the elections, as the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition MVA have abandoned any attempt at a uniform seat-sharing formula, triggering fragmentation and multi-cornered contests.