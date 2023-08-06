About 32L families in Haryana getting benefit of PDS scheme: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, about 32 lakh families in the state are getting the benefits of the PDS scheme.



“To simplify the Public Distribution System, our government has made effective changes in the system.

Now all the work is being done online in a transparent manner, due to which the beneficiaries, as well as the depot holders, do not have to face any problem to get the ration,” said Khattar while interacting with the ration depot holders through audio conferencing here on Saturday.

During the interaction, the depot holders thanked the Chief Minister for simplifying the Public Distribution System. Depot holders said that earlier people used to come to us, again and again, asking the dates of arrival of ration. The Haryana government has linked the information regarding the ration with the consumers’ mobile numbers, which has brought great relief to the consumers as well as to the depot holders.

The government has reduced our problems by making the entire process online, said the depot holders.

The Chief Minister said that many times a family had to face the problem as someone else used to avail of the ration facility on their behalf or they have only got half of the ration meant for them. To solve this problem, the government has started the EPDS portal.

Under this, automatic POS machines have been installed at 9,434 fair price shops. The ration is being made available to consumers through machines.

Due to this, 100 per cent distribution of essential commodities is being done after authentication on a biometric basis. Now no ineligible person can get ration by adopting any fraudulent means, informed Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the government had linked the information of ration with the mobile of the consumers. Now, as soon as the supply reaches the ration shop, the consumers automatically get information about the arrival of the ration through mobile messages.

The Chief Minister said that earlier in the old ration cards system, there was no information about any change in the number of family members.

“There were also doubts related to eligibility. Lack of transparency led to misunderstandings and due to this, there were numerous complaints from consumers.

To solve all these problems, we have compiled the data of all the eligible families by taking the help of e-governance and have made all the processes online. Now, with the help of the depot holders, the work of distribution of ration has been made completely transparent and simple,” said Khattar.