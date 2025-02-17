About 3 killed in road accident on Belghoria Expressway

Kolkata: Three persons were killer in a road accident on Sunday evening after a truck rammed behind a scooter on Belghoria Expressway.

According to sources, three persons riding a scooter moving along the Belghoria Expressway towards Jessore Road around 7:30 pm on Sunday. Just before the road bifurcation near the city hotel, suddenly the scooter rider stopped.

At the same time a truck was coming behind scooter. Due to sudden halt of the scooter, the truck driver suspected to have failed to apply the brake and rammed behind the scooter.

The three riders of the scooter fell on the road and was run over by the truck. The scooter riders were rushed to a nearby hospital where all of them were declared brought dead.