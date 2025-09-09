About 3 ex-MLAs from Assam join Congress

New Delhi: Three former MLAs of Assam joined the Congress on Monday as the party expressed confidence that the state is going to witness a “major change” in the Assembly elections in 2026.

Three former MLAs -- Satyabrat Kalita, Binanda Kumar Saikia and Manas Singh Rongpi -- joined the Congress in the presence of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, here at the Indira Bhawan.

“Influenced by the ideology of the Congress Party, three former MLAs, Shri Satyabrat Kalita, Shri Binanda Kumar Saikia, and Manas Singh Rongpi, have joined the Indian National Congress. It’s a very good beginning for the Assam PCC. ...It’s a clear sign of change in Assam’s politics,” Venugopal said.

“I’m confident that Assam is going to witness a major change in the next Assembly elections in 2026,” he said.

Venugopal alleged that the BJP is misusing power and playing with people’s sentiments.