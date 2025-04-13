About 26 cadets of MRSAFPI make it to NDA

Chandigarh: The Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI) in SAS Nagar (Mohali) continues to excel, with 26 more cadets made it to the UPSC All India Merit List for the National Defence Academy (NDA)-154 Course, set to begin in June 2025. Cadet Aryan Sofeth from Patiala has secured 9th rank in the All India Ranking, while 10 cadets from the Institute have secured positions in the top 100. Notably, the Institute’s 26 cadets have cleared the SSB out of the 34, who had passed the written exam for the NDA-154 Course.

Apart from Aryan Sofeth, 25 cadets, who have secured merit positions include Anhad Singh Khatumria, Mohanpreet Singh, Armaanvir Singh Adhi, Bhaskar Jain, Manjot Singh, Nimit Soni, Harkanwal Singh, Udhaybir Singh Nanda, Prjveer Singh, Aditya Mishra, Ranbir Singh, Ishmeet Singh, Ishaan Sharma, Samarvir Singh Heer, Balraj Singh Heera, Abhay Pratap Singh Dhillon, Bhuvan Dhiman, Harmanpreet Singh, Sahib Singh Dhaliwal, Divanshu Sandhu (all from the 13th Course of MRSAFPI) and Bhavik Kansal, Gurvanshbir Singh, Ojas Gaint, Shiven Tayal, and Gagandeep Singh (all from the 12th Course of MRSAFPI).