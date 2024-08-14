About 213 roads closed in HP, heavy rain till Aug 19

Shimla: Landslides and flash floods triggered by rains led to the closure of 213 roads in Himachal Pradesh with the local meteorological office issuing a ‘yellow’ warning for more heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the state till August 19.



According to the officials, 110 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,004 crore between June 27 and August 12. The Public Works Department (PWD) suffered maximum losses to the tune of Rs 437 crore.

Road opening operations are underway and officials have been asked to ensure that apples and other fruits and vegetables reach the market, PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Tuesday.

Kinnaur district remained cut off from Shimla following a landslide in Negulsari. Vehicular traffic on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway moved at a snail’s pace after fog reduced visibility in several areas.

A portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Kaithalighat-Dhalli stretch of the Kalka-Shimla four-lane project near Shimla collapsed following a massive landslide. No loss of life was reported in the incident, the officials said.

The landslide occurred near Chalaunti in the suburbs of Shimla. A part of the mountain under which the tunnel was being constructed fell on the entry point of the tunnel, they said. The State Emergency Operation Centre said 89 roads were closed in Shimla, 42 in Sirmaur, 37 in Mandi, 26 in Kullu, six in Kangra, five in Chamba and four each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday morning.

Since Monday evening, Naina Devi has recorded the highest rainfall at 96.4 mm, followed by Dharamshala (51 mm), Kangra (30.2 mm), Kandaghat (10.4 mm), Kahu

(9.2 mm) and Kufri (6.4 mm).

It said 218 power and 131 water supply schemes

were also affected. The meteorological office has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy

rain in isolated parts of the state till Saturday.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state last night with a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius while Bajura was the hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.