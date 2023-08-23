About 18 workers, mostly from Bengal, die as under-construction rly bridge collapses in Mizoram

At least 18 workers, most of them hailing from West Bengal, were killed and five others went missing after a 100-metre tall under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Wednesday, police said.

Three persons were injured in the incident that occurred around 10 am in Sairang area, about 21 km from the state capital Aizawl.

Twelve bodies were identified as those of workers of West Bengal, an official said in Aizawl.

Most of the victims are from Pukuria, English Bazar and Manikchak in West Bengal’s Malda district, a senior official of the eastern state said.

“Sixteen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far, while two others are yet to be retrieved. Five workers are reported missing,” IGP (Law & Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.

The Railways said the accident was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over Kurung river.

A high-level committee has been constituted to probe the incident involving the under-construction bridge, one of the 130 bridges in the Bhairavi-Sairang New Railway Line project.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the family members of the deceased and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.

“Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in the incident and expressed gratitude to all those who helped in the rescue operation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations,” he posted on X.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the workers.

He also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.